Pro Plan Everyday Nutrition Large Robust Adult Dry Dog Food Chicken 14kg

Purina Pro Plan Everyday Nutrition contains high-quality chicken pieces as the number one ingredient and is specially formulated to meet all of your dog's nutritional needs as part of a healthy lifestyle. This dry dog food contains a combination of specific nutrients that are balanced to help support superior nutrient absorption for your dog's overall health. These formulas help support healthy joints for an active lifestyle and keep their coat shiny from root to tip. The high protein content helps maintain strong muscles, ideal body condition and helps support your dog's well-being.

This dry dog food contains vitamin D, minerals and specific levels of omega-3 (03%) to help support healthy teeth and gums Rich in high-quality chicken and provides optimal nutrition for your large-sized dog's adventures from 24 months to 7 years of age, when you should transition to the Age Defence formula High protein to maintain strong muscles

Pack size: 14kg

Ingredients

High quality chicken (including back and chest) (19%), rice (15%), dried poultry protein, wheat, corn, wheat middlings, digest, dried beet pulp, soya meal, wheat gluten, animal fats, corn protein meal, fish oil, minerals, dried egg

Allergy Information

Contains: See ingredients for full composition listing May Contain: See ingredients for full composition listing

Sold by Fetch