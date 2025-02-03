James Wellbeloved Junior Dog Turkey & Rice Kibble 2kg

James Wellbeloved Junior Dry Dog Food Turkey & Rice 2kg

James Wellbeloved have taken a handful of nature's nourishing ingredients and combined them with flavourful turkey for highly digestible, quality protein dry dog food. Then, using all their knowledge and experience, James Wellbeloved have added all the vitamins and minerals your pet needs to stay happy, healthy and full of life.

Hypoallergenic dog food for pets with sensitivities Selected natural ingredients* no added artificial flavours, colours or antioxidants Recipe excludes common allergens beef, pork, soya, eggs, dairy and wheat

Pack size: 2kg

Ingredients

Turkey meal 24%, White rice 19.9%, Brown rice 19.9%, Naked oats, Turkey fat 5%, Pea protein, Whole linseed, Turkey gravy 2.9%, Sugar beet pulp, Alfalfa meal, Pea fibre, Seaweed, Sodium chloride, Fish oil, Chicory extract 0.25%, Potassium chloride, Calcium carbonate, Yucca extract 0.02%

Allergy Information

Contains: See ingredients for full composition listing May Contain: See ingredients for full composition listing

