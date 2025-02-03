Beaphar Dog Salmon Oil Supplement 430ml

Marketplace.
Beaphar Salmon Oil is a delicious, natural, nutritional supplement for cats and dogs, which has been sourced from sustainable fisheries. Salmon oil is naturally rich in Omega 3 and 6, and provides a source of essential fatty acids like EPA (Eicosapentaenoic acid) which is known to reduce inflammation, aid mobility and support a healthy heart, and DHA (Docosahexaenoic acid) which has been shown to help cognitive development and visual acuity.In addition, Beaphar Salmon Oil is ideal for supporting cats and dogs who have dry, itchy or flaky skin, promoting a thick lustrous coat, or as an energy booster for working and active dogs, helping to increase their stamina. Due to its delicious taste, some pet owners find Beaphar Salmon Oil is a great way of increasing the palatability of their pet's normal dry food for fussy eaters. Under normal use, this product will not cause weight gain.
Ingredients

Salmon oil, Omega 3 and 6 fatty acids

Allergy Information

Contains: See ingredients for full composition listingMay Contain: See ingredients for full composition listing
