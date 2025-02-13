James Wellbeloved Junior Dog Lamb & Rice Kibble 15kg

James Wellbeloved Junior Dry Dog Food Lamb & Rice 15kg

James Wellbeloved have taken a handful of nature's nourishing ingredients and combined them with flavourful lamb for highly digestible, quality protein dry dog food. Then, using all their knowledge and experience, James Wellbeloved have added all the vitamins and minerals your pet needs to stay happy, healthy, and full of life.

Hypoallergenic dog food for pets with sensitivities Selected natural ingredients* no added artificial flavours, colours or antioxidants Recipe excludes common allergens beef, pork, soya, eggs, dairy and wheat

Pack size: 15kg

Ingredients

Lamb meal (17.5%), white rice (16.2%), brown rice (16.1%), barley, pea protein, lamb fat (5%), pea starch, whole linseed, lamb gravy (2.9%), fish oil, sugar beet pulp, alfalfa meal, seaweed, sodium chloride, sunflower oil, chicory extract (0.25%), potassium chloride, calcium carbonate, yucca extract (0.02%), green tea extract (0.003%), pomegranate extract (0.001%), rosemary extract (0.001%)

Allergy Information

Contains: See ingredients for full composition listing May Contain: See ingredients for full composition listing

Sold by Fetch