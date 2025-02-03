James Wellbeloved Adult Dog Food Maintenance Grain Free Turkey Kibble 1.5kg

James Wellbeloved Grain Free Adult Dry Dog Food Turkey & Veg 1.5kg

Specially crafted for pets who are sensitive to cereals. Using their knowledge and experience of dog food, James Wellbeloved take a handful of nature's nourishing ingredients, 100% natural animal protein and combine them with all the vitamins and minerals your dog needs - and all the great taste it deserves. For added peace of mind, it's naturally hypoallergenic so less likely to cause an adverse food reaction and you will never see any added artificial colours or flavours; not now, not ever. This dry dog food contains vitamin E and minerals to support the immune system.

Turkey Meal - Delicious source of protein with essential minerals Grain free - Gentle on your pets tummy Omega 6 fatty acids & zinc - To promote healthy skin & coat

Pack size: 1.5kg

Ingredients

Turkey meal (25.5%), pea starch (25.4%), potato flakes (24.4%), Turkey fat (5.2%), tomato pomace (5.1%), whole linseed, Turkey gravy (2.9%), peas (2.7%), alfalfa meal, carrots (0.5%), seaweed, chicory pulp, pea fibre, fish oil, potassium chloride, sodium chloride, parsley (0.125%), nettles (0.125%), chicory extract (0.1%), Calcium: carbonate, glucosamine (0.045%), yucca extract (0.02%), chondroitin (0.005%), green tea extract (0.003%), pomegranate extract (0.001%), rosemary extract (0.001%)

Allergy Information

Contains: See ingredients for full composition listing May Contain: See ingredients for full composition listing

