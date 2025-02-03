Marketplace.
image 1 of Eglo Kob LED White Metal Under Cabinet Light, (L) 60cm

Eglo Kob LED White Metal Under Cabinet Light, (L) 60cm

No ratings yet

Write a review

£50.00

£50.00/each

Sold and sent by Eglo UK

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

Eglo Kob LED White Metal Under Cabinet Light, (L) 60cm
The KOB LED under-cabinet light is a sleek 60 cm fixture boasting a white metal finish. Its integrated LEDs emit a pleasant, warm white light, perfect for enhancing visibility in the kitchen. With an easy-to-use rocker switch on the housing, controlling the light is a breeze. Designed with a minimalist and modern aesthetic, this luminaire effortlessly complements various home living styles while providing optimal lighting for kitchen worktops.
Sleek Design
Sold by Eglo UK (EGLO UK Limited)

View all Lighting

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here