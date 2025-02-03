Eglo Fueva-Z Black Aluminium LED Smart Surface-Mounted Light

The FUEVA-Z surface-mounted LED light from the Connect. Z Smart home range is designed to seamlessly blend into your living space. The light features a white aluminium body with a square shape and rounded corners. It measures 210 x 210 mm and has a slim profile with a height of just 28 mm. This minimalist design ensures it complements various home living trends.

The integrated LEDs emit a pleasant light that can be customized to your preference. You can choose between warm white, neutral white, and cool white light, allowing you to set the ambience as desired.

The FUEVA-Z light can be adjusted using the free AwoX Home Control app.

With the app, you can:

Adjust brightness: Set the perfect level of illumination.

Timer operation: Schedule the light to turn on or off at specific times.

Presence simulation: Create the illusion of someone being home even when you’re away.

The light uses both Bluetooth and ZigBee 3.0 for seamless connectivity.

It’s compatible with voice assistants, allowing you to control it with voice commands.

The FUEVA-Z can be easily installed as a ceiling light or a wall light due to its slimline profile. Its high-quality construction ensures there are no visible screws on the housing. Plus, it’s suitable for bathroom use with its IP44 protection against spray water. Whether in the living room, bedroom, hallway, dining room, or bathroom, this classic design adds functionality and style to your home.