Magical Unicorns 16 Piece Play Dough Set

This great dough set includes everything you need to make magical unicorns! This 16 piece set includes 3 packs of dough, 2 unicorn shaped dough moulds, a cutting knife, wings, hooves and eyes and a shaped mould tray. Suitable for children aged 3 years and above.

Sold by Janrax (Shop Inc Ltd)