Unicorn 19 Piece Play Dough Set

YuDu is the new innovative way to play with dough! The Magical Unicorn Set includes everything you need to make enchanting dough creations. Unicorn moulds, a dough accessory making tray and dough utensils are all inside this great set . The set also comes complete with a unique YuDu designed pot that has a shaped extruder built in to the lid, just squeeze and go! YuDu is the new bright, fun, colourful way to learn! This great set has been specifically designed for children over 24 months.

Sold by Janrax (Shop Inc Ltd)