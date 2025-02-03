Single Jungle OR Princess Ball Puzzle by Wood Works

Single Wood Works Ball Puzzle. Allow your little one to enjoy some balancing fun with the wooden ball games. Two designs: Princess and Jungle. One random design will be supplied. Collect both the princess and jungle edition and try get all the balls in the holes whilst balancing, ideal for strengthening hand-eye coordination. Suitable for ages 12 months +.

Sold by Janrax (Shop Inc Ltd)