Marketplace.
Single Jungle OR Princess Ball Puzzle by Wood Works

Single Jungle OR Princess Ball Puzzle by Wood Works

No ratings yet

Write a review
This product's currently out of stock
Rest of shelf

Sold and sent by Janrax

Find out more about Marketplace

Single Jungle OR Princess Ball Puzzle by Wood Works
Single Wood Works Ball Puzzle. Allow your little one to enjoy some balancing fun with the wooden ball games. Two designs: Princess and Jungle. One random design will be supplied. Collect both the princess and jungle edition and try get all the balls in the holes whilst balancing, ideal for strengthening hand-eye coordination. Suitable for ages 12 months +.
Sold by Janrax (Shop Inc Ltd)

View all Puzzles

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here