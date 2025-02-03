Unicorn Slime Surgeon Game

Test your nerves with this Unicorn Surgery with the addition of slime... Poor the slime into the body tray, spin the arrow to select a body part to remove from the patient and try and work through the slime to remove it. Be careful not to make the Unicorn tremble with fear! If you do, you're out! The player with the most body parts at the end is the winner. The game also includes a capsuale to contain the slime. Suitable for 3 years and over.

