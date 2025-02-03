Shaking Surgeon Game

Test your nerves with the 'Shaking Surgeon' game. To play spin the arrow to select a body part to remove from the patient. Be careful not to make him tremble with fear! If you do, you're out! The player with the most body parts at the end is the winner. Contents: 1 x operating table, 9 x body parts, 1 x tweezers, 1 x spinner and container to store the body parts. Suitable for ages 3 years and above.

Sold by Janrax (Shop Inc Ltd)