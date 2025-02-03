Pack of 2 Yudu 2 Oz Dough Pots With Character

Specifically designed for children over 24 months. YuDu is the new innovative way to play with dough! Each uniquely designed pot has a unique shaped extruder built in to the top of the lid. Just squeeze and go! The bright, fun and colourful way to learn! Fit the character to the top of your YuDu pot and squeeze - it extrudes the dough! One random design will be supplied.

Sold by Janrax (Shop Inc Ltd)