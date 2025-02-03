Dolce & Gabbana Light Blue Summer Gel 150ml

Dolce & Gabbana Light Blue Summer Gel 150ml is a premium after sun moisturiser of Dolce & Gabbana brand. Dolce&Gabanna is an Italian luxury fashion house founded in 1985 by Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana. Making an immediate impact with their flashy, sexy clothing—for example, their signature "corset dresses"—and provocative advertising, the house quickly gained fame and the loyalty of high-profile celebrity customers such as Madonna, who wears their fashions offstage and has hired the house to design costumes for her performances.

Dolce&Gabbana's first fragrance, named simply Dolce&Gabbana for Women, was launched in 1992. A men's version followed in 1994. The brand launched a series of fragrances over the year, with their Light Blue fragrances for men and women being among their most successful.

Dolce&Gabbana fragrances were made in collaboration with perfumers Nathalie Lorson, Jean-Pierre Mary, Martine Pallix, Max Gavarry, Jean-Michel Duriez, Aurelien Guichard, Jean-Marc Chaillan, Laurent Le Guernec, Violaine Collas, Christophe Raynaud, Marie Salamagne, Jérôme Epinette, Daphne Bugey, Olivier Cresp, Alberto Morillas, Shyamala Maisondieu, Christine Nagel, Michel Girard, Olivier Polge, Givaudan, Jean-Christophe Herault, Rodrigo Flores-Roux, Olivier Pescheux, Jean-Jean-Christophe Herault, Frank Voelkl, Sidonie Lancesseur and Mathilde Bijaoui.