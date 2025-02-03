Marketplace.
image 1 of Dolce & Gabbana Light Blue Summer Gel 150ml

Dolce & Gabbana Light Blue Summer Gel 150ml

No ratings yet

Write a review
This product's currently out of stock
Rest of shelf

Sold and sent by Lazeco Ltd

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

Dolce & Gabbana Light Blue Summer Gel 150ml
Dolce & Gabbana Light Blue Summer Gel 150ml is a premium after sun moisturiser of Dolce & Gabbana brand. Dolce&Gabanna is an Italian luxury fashion house founded in 1985 by Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana. Making an immediate impact with their flashy, sexy clothing—for example, their signature "corset dresses"—and provocative advertising, the house quickly gained fame and the loyalty of high-profile celebrity customers such as Madonna, who wears their fashions offstage and has hired the house to design costumes for her performances.Dolce&Gabbana's first fragrance, named simply Dolce&Gabbana for Women, was launched in 1992. A men's version followed in 1994. The brand launched a series of fragrances over the year, with their Light Blue fragrances for men and women being among their most successful.Dolce&Gabbana fragrances were made in collaboration with perfumers Nathalie Lorson, Jean-Pierre Mary, Martine Pallix, Max Gavarry, Jean-Michel Duriez, Aurelien Guichard, Jean-Marc Chaillan, Laurent Le Guernec, Violaine Collas, Christophe Raynaud, Marie Salamagne, Jérôme Epinette, Daphne Bugey, Olivier Cresp, Alberto Morillas, Shyamala Maisondieu, Christine Nagel, Michel Girard, Olivier Polge, Givaudan, Jean-Christophe Herault, Rodrigo Flores-Roux, Olivier Pescheux, Jean-Jean-Christophe Herault, Frank Voelkl, Sidonie Lancesseur and Mathilde Bijaoui.

Ingredients

Aqua (Water), Dimethicone, Butylene Glycol, Glycerin, Xylitol, Propylheptyl Caprylate, Sodium Polyacrylate, Parfum (Fragrance), Dimethicone Crosspolymer, Peg-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, 1, 2-hexanediol, Caprylyl Glycol, Acrylates/c10-30) Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer, Bisabolol, Ethylhexyl Methoxycinnamate, Sodium Hydroxide, Diethylamino Hydroxybenzoyl Hexyl Benzoate, Disodium Edta, Olea Europaea (Olive) Fruit Oil, Limonene, Bht, Linalool, Geraniol, Alpha-isomethyl Ionone, Hexyl Cinnamal, Citral, Citronellol, Tocopherol
Sold by Lazeco Ltd

View all Skincare

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here