Acqua di Parma Blu Mediterraneo Chinotto di Liguria Powder Soap 70g

Acqua di Parma Blu Mediterraneo Chinotto di Liguria Powder Soap 70g is a premium soap of Acqua di Parma brand. Acqua di Parma started as a small factory in Parma. The first fragrance was created in 1916, Colonia, and at the beginning it was used to perfume gentlemen's handkerchiefs. From a small factory, Acqua di Parma grew into a prominent house with wide range distribution. From 2003, Acqua di Parma is owned by LVMH, luxurious goods giant.

Acqua di Parma fragrances were made in collaboration with perfumers Bertrand Duchaufour, Jean-Claude Ellena, Francois Demachy, Michel Almairac, Francoise Caron, Francis Kurkdjian, Antoine Maisondieu, Alberto Morillas and Mélanie Carestia.