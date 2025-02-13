Living and Home Dish Drainer Drying Rack with Removable Drip Tray

Enhance your kitchen with this stylish dish drainer, designed to keep your countertops clean and organized. The self-draining tray prevents water from pooling on your countertop, ensuring a mess-free environment. The wire basket facilitates quick drainage and drying of dishes after washing, making your kitchen routine more efficient. Crafted from metal, this cutlery rack offers superior rust resistance, ensuring long-lasting durability and performance.

Made from stable metal Rust-proof & durable Easy to clean & maintain

Sold by Living and Home (Living and Home Limited)