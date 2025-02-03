Living and Home 4-Panel Solid Wood Folding Divider Screen - Black

Crafted with a wooden frame and fabric screens, this divider features a grid design that combines practicality with artistic appeal. Lightweight and portable, this stylish room divider offers privacy while allowing light and sound to filter through. When not in use, it can be easily folded away for convenient storage.

Stability, durability & secure placement Easy storage & portability Multiple panels for customizable configurations

Sold by Living and Home (Living and Home Limited)