Ceramic Seashell Flower Jug - 17.5cm

Not happy with a Marketplace item? You can request a return and refund online up to 30 days after the delivery date. You'll need to return the item to the Marketplace partner. Our returns policy

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

This ceramic flower jug will add a calming, nautical touch to the home with a stunning seashell design and contrasting handle. Perfect for holding flowers as a vase or gifting for Mother's Day, teacher gifts, birthdays and more. Not suitable for food or drink. Hand wash only. Do not microwave.

This ceramic flower jug will add a calming, nautical touch to the home with a stunning seashell design and contrasting handle. Perfect for holding flowers as a vase or gifting for Mother's Day, teacher gifts, birthdays and more. Not suitable for food or drink. Hand wash only. Do not microwave.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.