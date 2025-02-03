HOMCOM Trampoline for Kids w/Enclosure Net Built-in Zipper 3-10 Year

Bounce all day – this HOMCOM trampoline keeps kids happy and active. Made with powder-coated steel, it's a robust formation, staying in shape when in use. Surrounded with a safety net and padded poles, they will not fall off as they play. There aren't any springs included, so children are less likely to hurt themselves when jumping up and down. It's easy to carry and move – set up anywhere and let the fun begin. Suitable for indoors and outdoors. ● Provides endless fun for kids; ● A powder-coated steel frame and tightly woven net, it's robust and keeps children safe when playing; ● Thick padded poles stop kids from falling off; ● A bungee design with high elasticity, much safer than metal springs; ● Zipped door to get on and off; ● Lightweight but stable frame, so it's easy to move; ● Suitable for indoors and outdoors; ● Colour: Blue, Red and Black; ● Material: Steel, PP and polyester; ● Dimensions: 190H x Φ175cm; ● Net: Φ110cm; ● Surface: Φ140cm; 36cm(Off the ground); ● Suitable age: 3-10 years; ● Weight capacity: 50kg; ● Qualification: EN71-1-2-3-14; ● Item label: 342-039V01BU;

