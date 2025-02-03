Marketplace.
HOMCOM Trampoline for Kids w/Enclosure Net Built-in Zipper 3-10 Year

£64.99

£64.99/each

HOMCOM Trampoline for Kids w/Enclosure Net Built-in Zipper 3-10 Year
Bounce all day – this HOMCOM trampoline keeps kids happy and active. Made with powder-coated steel, it's a robust formation, staying in shape when in use. Surrounded with a safety net and padded poles, they will not fall off as they play. There aren't any springs included, so children are less likely to hurt themselves when jumping up and down. It's easy to carry and move – set up anywhere and let the fun begin. Suitable for indoors and outdoors.● Provides endless fun for kids;● A powder-coated steel frame and tightly woven net, it's robust and keeps children safe when playing;● Thick padded poles stop kids from falling off;● A bungee design with high elasticity, much safer than metal springs;● Zipped door to get on and off;● Lightweight but stable frame, so it's easy to move;● Suitable for indoors and outdoors;● Colour: Blue, Red and Black;● Material: Steel, PP and polyester;● Dimensions: 190H x Φ175cm;● Net: Φ110cm;● Surface: Φ140cm; 36cm(Off the ground);● Suitable age: 3-10 years;● Weight capacity: 50kg;● Qualification: EN71-1-2-3-14;● Item label: 342-039V01BU;
GREAT GIFT FOR KIDS: Suitable for children 3-6 years, this kids trampoline improves gross motor skills and coordination in younger children. They will have fun with the trampoline.SAFETY USE: Made of sturdy steel, make this toddler trampoline with a net. Includes a soft yet robust safety enclosure attached directly to the jumping mat with thick padded poles to prevent your child from falling off and getting hurt. This mini trampoline is very convenient to go in and out with the built-in zipper door.SPRING FREE DESIGN: A no spring bungee design is safer for your kids than metal springs, this small trampoline is providing a fun bounce for kids and peace of mind for parents.
