HOMCOM 4.6FT Kids Trampoline with Safety Enclosure for Ages 3-10 Years Black

The HOMCOM trampoline offers a delightful way to keep energetic kids entertained. Featuring a spacious, safe jumping area encircled by a net and cushioned poles, this trampoline ensures hours of fun and laughter. Its spring-free bungee design enhances safety, while its portability allows for both indoor and outdoor use, ensuring kids can jump anytime, anywhere. ● Powder-coated steel frame ensures durability; ● Anti-UV net suitable for outdoor use; ● Safety net with thick-padded poles prevents falls; ● Bungee without metal springs for child safety; ● Zipped door for easy access; ● Base net blocks entry underneath the trampoline; ● Lightweight and stable frame, easy to move; ● Usable indoors and outdoors; ● Colour: Black; ● Material: Metal, PP, EPE; ● Dimensions: 190H x Φ140cm； ● Trampoline net: Φ108cm ● Trampoline from the floor: 35cm; ● Maximum load: 50kg; ● Enclosure net height: 150cm; ● Safety standard: EN71-1-2-3-14, REACH; ● Approved/Recommended age: 3-10 years; ● Item label: 342-008V02BK;

Spring-free design: This trampoline for toddlers uses a bungee system instead of metal springs, eliminating the risk of exposed springs and enhancing safety. Enclosed safety net: Features a net around the jumping area, securely attached to the mat and supported by padded poles to prevent falls.

