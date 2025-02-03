HOMCOM 5.4FT Kids Trampoline With Enclosure Indoor Outdoor for 3-10 Years Red

This HOMCOM trampoline for kids provides hours of fun – a great way to keep kids active. Made from powder-coated steel, it's strong, sturdy and built to last – giving children years of entertainment. They'll bounce and play safely, thanks to the enclosed net and padded poles, which stops them from falling off, whilst its bungee design replaces traditional metal springs, making it much safer to use. With a lightweight structure, it's easy to move and can be used indoors and outdoors. ● A trampoline that provides hours of fun and exercise; ● A powder-coated steel frame and anti-UV net for durability and safety; ● A safety enclosure and padded poles to keep kids secure on the trampoline; ● Zipped door for easy access; ● Lightweight frame for easy movement; ● Suitable for indoor and outdoor use. Please do not leave the trampoline outside after play for long-term reliable use; ● Maximum load 50kg, easy assembly required; ● Colour: Red; ● Material: Steel, PP and EPE; ● Dimensions: 190H x Φ163.5cm; ● Trampoline net: Φ122 cm; ● Trampoline from the floor: 38cm; ● Weight capacity: 50kg; ● Suitable for ages 3-10 years; ● Item label: 342-007V02RD;

Zipped Net Door: This small trampoline provides easy access in and out. Safe Play Area: Anti-UV net stops them from falling off. Thick padded poles to prevent accidents. A bungee design of the toddler trampoline instead of metal springs – reduces the risk of injury. Solid Steel Frame: This kids indoor trampoline is powder-coated for strength and durability – ideal for daily use.

