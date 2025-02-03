Marketplace.
HOMCOM 4.6FT Kids Trampoline with Safety Enclosure for Ages 3-10 Years, Pink
The HOMCOM trampoline offers a delightful way to keep energetic kids entertained. Featuring a spacious, safe jumping area encircled by a net and cushioned poles, this trampoline ensures hours of fun and laughter. Its spring-free bungee design enhances safety, while its portability allows for both indoor and outdoor use, ensuring kids can jump anytime, anywhere.● Powder-coated steel frame ensures durability;● Anti-UV net suitable for outdoor use;● Safety net with thick-padded poles prevents falls;● Bungee without metal springs for child safety;● Zipped door for easy access;● Base net blocks entry underneath the trampoline;● Lightweight and stable frame, easy to move;● Usable indoors and outdoors;● Colour: Pink;● Material: Metal, PP, EPE;● Dimensions: 190H x Φ140cm；● Trampoline net: Φ108cm● Trampoline from the floor: 35cm;● Maximum load: 50kg;● Enclosure net height: 150cm;● Safety standard: EN71-1-2-3-14, REACH;● Approved/Recommended age: 3-10 years;● Item label:342-008V02PK;
Spring-free design: This trampoline for toddlers uses a bungee system instead of metal springs, eliminating the risk of exposed springs and enhancing safety.Enclosed safety net: Features a net around the jumping area, securely attached to the mat and supported by padded poles to prevent falls.Robust steel frame: Constructed with an anti-rust steel frame covered in thick foam sleeves, this mini trampoline is suitable for outdoor use.
