PACK OF 15 (Total 15 Units) - 25mm x 194mm White Primed Victorian MDF Skirting Board - 4200mm Length Our MDF skirting boards and architraves offer a smooth, defect-free surface thanks to their durable MDF construction. Unlike traditional wood, they are free from warps and imperfections. Pre-primed with two coats of white primer, these boards are ready for your choice of undercoat and final paint finish, making them a convenient and reliable option for any interior project. Tally lengths requested will only be supplied when available from stock, or the equivalent meter run will be supplied Key Features Smooth, defect-free MDF surface No warps or imperfections Pre-primed with two white coats Ready for undercoat and final finish Perfect for any interior project

