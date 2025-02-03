Airfix Vintage Classics British Handley Page Hampden (1:72 Scale)

1:72 Scale model produced as a detailed plastic kit. This model features lots of finely crafted parts as seen on the prototype and includes a decal sheet and easy to follow instructions. Plastic kit building is a great hobby for both kids and adults alike and care must be taken when removing any parts from the sprues during construction. This kit will give you hours of entertainment and building it is only half the fun, it will need painting too. Features - 1:72 Scale Model Contents - 1 x Plastic Kit - Detailed Building Instructions

Detailed model kit of a classic WW2 Aircraft Ready for painting (paints not included) 1:72 Scale

Sold by Gaugemaster (GAUGEMASTER CONTROLS LIMITED)