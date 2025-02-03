Ingenious Super Size Coin Counting Jar

We are forever collecting loose bits of change here and there, whether thats in the depths of deep pockets or hidden under the sofa cushions! Once youve found your lost treasure we thought it would nice to have a handy place to store it (not to mention watch it grow as other shrapnel is added!). Introducing the Super Size Coin Counting Jar and as the name suggests, not only is it a bigun, it will also help you total up as you save. Simply pop your coin through the slot and the gadgety lid will recognise the coin and add it to the amount you have already saved. Now you dont need to spend forever counting every last penny as its all there at the touch of a button. Look out Carol Vorderman. Measuring a whopping 34cm by 18cm, once full you could have enough money to sail around the word, buy your dream car, or simply retire; possibly an exaggeration but we know youll be chuffed when you see the total. With a sturdy plastic construction, this is the perfect way to keep your money stored and safe, plus its a practical gift for the thrifty amongst us. P.S it also works with the new £1 coins so no troubles there.

Requires 2 x AAA batteries (not included). Measures approx. 34cm x 18cm. Compatible with the new £1 coins.

Sold by Menkind (The Source Wholesale Limited)