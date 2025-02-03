Panasonic Breadmaker with Raisin/Nut Dispenser SDR2530WXC

Delicious. Easy. Homemade. Tailored to your taste Enjoy fresh bread without the hassle using the SD-R2530 Breadmaker. Delicious breads, cakes, pizza dough and more are easy to conjure up with your own extra ingredients, and with the best results every time. A range of programmes do the work for you. Tailored to your taste With the R2530 Breadmaker from Panasonic, you have a kitchen helper that is based on over 34 years of experience and excellence. Dual temperature sensors along with a full range of perfectly tuned features ensure you get the bread you crave always in the best quality. Dual sensors make the difference The best bread quality is thanks to having just the right temperature. Which is why the R2530 uses two built-in sensors to determine both internal and external temperatures to optimise each programme along at every step. Whatever the climate conditions you enjoy the same delicious results every time. Artisan-style kneading technique The R2530 brings the bakery to your home kitchen. The secret lies in innovative Panasonic technology, which replicates the kneading techniques of an artisan baker. The unique kneading blade works with the specially placed ribs in the bread pan to deliver the best-tasting bread with the ideal texture. Creativity with manual settings Made for sweet or savoury breads and cakes, the manual settings help you be creative without the hassle of kneading or mixing by hand. Create different Artisan-like bread shapes or set the kneading and rising times needed for your own recipe creations. Then enjoy the delicious results.

Sold by Hughes Electrical (Hughes TV And Audio Limited)