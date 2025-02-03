Midday Memories Reed Diffuser

A scent reminiscent of desserts with coffee. Sweet and cozy vanilla scent with coconut and almonds The new PRICE’S CANDLE’S Fragrant Day diffusers provide scents that will present throughout your day and give you comfort and well-being. The diffusers are made with a blend of alcohol and natural herbal oil extracts that prolong the gradual release of the fragrance ensuring greater intensity and persistence of the scent. The lower alcohol content ensures superior quality and the following product characteristics: • ENVIRONMENTALLY FRIENDLY • NON-TOXIC • IFRA-CERTIFIED FRAGRANCE • INCREASED FRAGRANCE PERSISTENCE

