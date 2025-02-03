Marketplace.
Midday Memories Reed Diffuser

Midday Memories Reed Diffuser

No ratings yet

Write a review

£11.99

£11.99/each

Sold and sent by Quitting Hollywood

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

Midday Memories Reed Diffuser
A scent reminiscent of desserts with coffee.Sweet and cozy vanilla scent with coconutand almondsThe new PRICE’S CANDLE’S FragrantDay diffusers provide scents that willpresent throughout your day and giveyou comfort and well-being.The diffusers are made with a blend of alcohol andnatural herbal oil extracts that prolong the gradualrelease of the fragrance ensuring greater intensityand persistence of the scent.The lower alcohol content ensures superior qualityand the following product characteristics:• ENVIRONMENTALLY FRIENDLY • NON-TOXIC• IFRA-CERTIFIED FRAGRANCE• INCREASED FRAGRANCE PERSISTENCE
Sold by Quitting Hollywood (Quitting Hollywood Ltd)

View all Air Fresheners & Home Fragrance

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here