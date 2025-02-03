White Extendable Shower Curtain Rod 140 - 260cm

Not happy with a Marketplace item? You can request a return and refund online up to 30 days after the delivery date. You'll need to return the item to the Marketplace partner. Our returns policy

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

This extendable metal shower rod is strong, durable and rust-free, making it ideal for bathrooms. It’s easy to install with no fittings required, simply twist to desired length and fit in to place without damaging any walls. This rod had an extension length of 140-260cm, and has a diameter of 19-22mm. PLEASE NOTE: Packs of 50mm compatible rings are sold separately.

This extendable metal shower rod is strong, durable and rust-free, making it ideal for bathrooms. It’s easy to install with no fittings required, simply twist to desired length and fit in to place without damaging any walls. This rod had an extension length of 140-260cm, and has a diameter of 19-22mm. PLEASE NOTE: Packs of 50mm compatible rings are sold separately.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.