Anti-Aging Manuka Honey Skincare Trio

A luxurious cream formulated with a potent blend of bee venom and manuka honey. This hydrating cream deeply moisturizes the skin, reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. It helps to improve skin elasticity and firmness, leaving your complexion radiant and youthful. Bee venom, a natural anti-inflammatory, helps to soothe and calm the skin, while manuka honey provides deep hydration and nourishment. Benefits: Reduces the appearance of aging: Helps to smooth fine lines and wrinkles. Stimulates collagen production: improves skin elasticity and firmness. Soothes and calms: reduces redness and irritation. Provides deep hydration: Nourishes and moisturizes the skin. Enhances skin radiance: Leaves skin glowing and youthful. Bee Venom + Manuka Honey Elixir Serum 60ml Description: A luxurious serum formulated with a potent blend of bee venom and manuka honey. This elixir helps to stimulate collagen production, reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, and improve skin elasticity. Bee venom, a natural anti-inflammatory, helps to reduce redness and irritation, while manuka honey provides deep hydration and nourishment. Benefits: Reduces the appearance of aging: Helps to smooth fine lines and wrinkles. Stimulates collagen production: improves skin elasticity and firmness. Soothes and calms: reduces redness and irritation. Provides deep hydration: Nourishes and moisturizes the skin. Offers a luxurious and pampering experience: The Elixir-like texture feels indulgent on the skin. Bee Venom + Manuka Honey Serum Oil 30ml Description: A luxurious serum oil formulated with a potent blend of bee venom and manuka honey. This lightweight oil deeply moisturizes and nourishes the skin, leaving it soft, supple, and radiant. It helps to stimulate collagen production, reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, and improve skin elasticity. Bee venom, a natural anti-inflammatory, helps to reduce redness and irritation, while manuka honey provides deep hydration and nourishment. Benefits: Intense hydration: Replenishes lost moisture, leaving skin plump and hydrated. Reduces the appearance of aging: Helps to smooth fine lines and wrinkles. Stimulates collagen production: improves skin elasticity and firmness. Soothes and calms: reduces redness and irritation. Enhances skin radiance: Leaves skin glowing and youthful. Absorbs quickly: Lightweight formula that penetrates the skin easily.

"Ingredients: Aqua, Isoamyl Cocoate, Butyrospermum Parkii (Shea) Butter, Caprylic Capric Triglyceride, Glycerin, Urea, Glyceryl Stearate Citrate, Propylene Glycol, Cetearyl Alcohol, Glyceryl Stearate, Dimethicone, Persea Gratissima Oil, Vegetable Oil / Olus Oil, Mel Extract, Tocopherol, Ubiquinone, Tocopheryl Acetate, Squalane, Dipeptide Diaminobutyroyl Benzylamide Diacetate, Retinyl Palmitate, Borago Officinalis Seed Oil, Argania Spinosa Kernel Oil, Helianthus Annuus (Sunflower) Seed Oil, Paraffin, Glyceryl Palmitate/Stearate, Cera Alba, Stearic Acid, Triethanolamine, Disodium EDTA, Acrylates/C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer, Parfum, Sodium Benzoate, Phenoxyethanol, Ethylhexylglycerin, Citral, Citronellol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool, Ingredients: Aqua, Glycerin, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Sodium Polyacrylate, Isoamyl Laurate, Mel Extract, Panthenol, Tocopheryl Acetate, Ubiquinone, Squalane, Dipeptide Diaminobutyroyl Benzylamide Diacetate, Retinyl Palmitate, Tocopherol, Persea Gratissima Oil, Helianthus Annuus (Sunflower) Seed Oil, Ethylhexyl Cocoate, Polysorbate 20, Propylene Glycol, Citric Acid, Triethanolamine, Disodium EDTA, PPG-3 Benzyl Ether Myristate, Parfum, Sodium Benzoate, Phenoxyethanol, Ethylhexylglycerin, Citral, Citronellol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Ingredients: Aqua, Glycerin, Olive Oil Peg-7 Esters, Propylene Glycol, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Mel Extract, Ubiquinone, Tocopheryl Acetate, Squalane, Retinyl Palmitate, Tocopherol, Dipeptide Diaminobutyroyl Benzylamide Diacetate, Helianthus Annuus (Sunflower) Seed Oil, Parfum, Sodium Benzoate, Phenoxyethanol, Ethylhexylglycerin, Citronellol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, "

