Brass Cafe Curtain Rod 50 - 75cm

Introducing our Extendable Metal Net Curtain Cafe Rod , the perfect solution to accentuate the beauty of your windows while providing an elegant touch to your home decor. Our cafe rod is made from high-quality, durable metal materials, which makes it strong enough to withstand daily wear and tear. With its unique expanding feature, the cafe rod can easily extend to accommodate windows ranging from 60cm to 220cm, making it a versatile solution for all types of windows. The net curtain feature ensures that you can manage natural light easily and strike the perfect balance between privacy and light. The sleek design of this cafe rod adds a touch of elegance to your living space, making it a perfect choice for any modern home decor. With its easy-to-install design, you can quickly and easily hang your favorite curtains, drapes, or net curtains, giving your windows a perfect finishing touch. So, if you want to give your windows a stylish and elegant look, our Expanding Metal Net Curtain Cafe Rod is the perfect choice for you.

