VonHaus Tilting TV Wall Bracket for 37-82" Screens, 75kg Capacity

Tired of straining your neck to get a good view of the TV? With the VonHaus TV bracket, you can position and tilt your screen to suit your space. Complete with all the necessary screws, quick-release straps, and a spirit level, say goodbye to hefty TV stands and achieve a sleek aesthetic with ease! Upgrade your TV set up with this wall mount TV bracket, constructed from robust steel with a 75kg capacity. So sit back, relax, and comfortably enjoy your favourite TV show. Strong yet slimline, the wall bracket holds your TV 30mm from the wall, freeing up the floor in space-saving style. To combat glare, simply tilt the wall bracket 0-10°. For use with VESAs 100x100, 150x100, 150x150, 200x100, 200x200, 200x400, 300x200, 300x300, 350x350, 400x200, 400x300, 400x400, 600x200, 600x300, and 600x400.

Screen tilt of 15º for the optimal angle VESA Sizing - Min 100x100, Max 600x400mm Constructed from heavy gauge cold rolled steel

Sold by VonHaus (Domu Brands Limited)