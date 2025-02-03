VonHaus 100" Wall Mounted Projector Screen with Stainless Steel Casing
£79.99
£79.99/each
Sold and sent by VonHaus
Delivered by courier
Specialist Delivery:
- For products that are big or heavy, or require age-verification
|Type
|Home Cinema
|Internet Connectivity
|None
|Device Connectivity
|VGA
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|Maximum screen size
|20" to 100"
|Integrated speakers
|No
Here are your delivery options when ordering Marketplace products that are big or heavy, or require age-verification.
- £9.99 per delivery
Products that are big or heavy, or require age-verification can require specialist delivery.
Not happy with a Marketplace item? You can request a return and refund online up to 30 days after the delivery date. You'll need to return the item to the Marketplace partner.Our returns policy
About Marketplace
We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.
And all delivered from our partners right to your door.
No reviews yet
Help other customers like you
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.Write a review