VonHaus 100" Wall Mounted Projector Screen with Stainless Steel Casing

Introducing the VonHaus 100" projector screen, your front row ticket to visual excellence. The 16:9 aspect ratio and 1.1 gain factor bring every detail to life with clarity and brightness, for the ultimate viewing experience. Whatever your space, mount the screen to the wall or ceiling with ease. Transform your living room into a private cinema or upgrade your office's meeting room with our portable projector screen, featuring a wide 160° viewing angle to ensure everyone gets the best seat in the house. The three-layer construction prevents light penetration, providing unparalleled performance and adaptability in any setting. Customise the screen size with the innovative auto-locking mechanism before effortlessly retracting the screen into the protective stainless steel casing once done.

Widescreen 16:9 aspect ratio and 1.1 gain factor Easily mountable on both walls & ceilings Includes a soft-close mechanism for durability

Sold by VonHaus (Domu Brands Limited)