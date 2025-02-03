OHS Faux Fur Ribbed Fleece Duvet Cover and Pillowcase Bedding Set, Double - Forest Green

Refine your space with the understated luxury of the ribbed duvet set from OHS. Crafted for quality and comfort with its faux fur fleece material, this set brings a delicate touch of sophistication to any space with its fluffy, warm appeal. Choose the set best suited to your interior style from its three gorgeous colours on offer, and experience the supersoft sensation of this insulating set.

Ultra soft teddy fleece material that feels comfortable on your skin Chunky ribbed design with a plain reverse Thermal yet breathable for a relaxing night's sleep

Sold by Online Home Shop (Online Home Shop Ltd)