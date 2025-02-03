OHS Kids Football Fleece Bed Reading Cuddle Cushion, 45x40cm - Grey

This cuddle cushion showcases footballs and rallying words against a clean grey background, bringing the excitement of the game into their room. Designed for versatility, this cushion is ideal for both bed and chair lounging, offering a cosy spot for reading, relaxing, or cheering on their favourite team. Crafted from soft and plush fleece fabric and generously filled, it provides a snuggly haven for your child to unwind in comfort after a day of play. Elevate your child's love for football with the Kids Football Fleece Cuddle Cushion.

Promotes numerous health/well-being benefit Versatile use from watch TV to doing homework Provides complete comfort for your children

Sold by Online Home Shop (Online Home Shop Ltd)