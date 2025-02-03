Marketplace.
image 1 of Brentfords 2 Pack Soft Cosy Teddy Fleece Pillowcases, 50x75cm - Cream

Brentfords 2 Pack Soft Cosy Teddy Fleece Pillowcases, 50x75cm - Cream

No ratings yet

Write a review

£7.49

£7.49/each

Sold and sent by Online Home Shop

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

Brentfords 2 Pack Soft Cosy Teddy Fleece Pillowcases, 50x75cm - Cream
Keep warm this winter with our 2 Pack of Teddy Fleece Pillowcases, the ultimate cosy addition to your bedroom. Made from soft and luxurious teddy fleece fabric, these pillowcases guarantee a heavenly sleep experience. Measuring 50 x 75cm, they are designed to fit most standard pillows, ensuring a snug and comfortable fit. With this 2 pack, you can effortlessly switch up your bedroom decor or share the comfort with loved ones. Transform your bed into a haven of warmth and relaxation with our Teddy Fleece Pillowcases.
Soft teddy fleece material to enhance your relaxing sleepPerfectly fits into interior home decorCover fits standard sized pillows
Sold by Online Home Shop (Online Home Shop Ltd)

View all Bedding

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here