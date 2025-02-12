Hyaluronic Acid Moisturizing Shampoo 1L + Conditioner 1L

A gentle and hydrating shampoo formulated with hyaluronic acid. This nourishing shampoo deeply moisturizes hair, leaving it soft, silky, and hydrated. It helps to reduce frizz, improve manageability, and enhance shine. Benefits: Deeply conditions and moisturizes: Replenishes lost moisture and nutrients. Reduces frizz: Tames unruly hair and improves manageability. Enhances shine: Leaves hair looking healthy and radiant. Gentle and nourishing: Suitable for all hair types, including dry and damaged hair. Provides a luxurious lather: Creates a rich and creamy foam for a pampering experience. Hyaluronic Acid Moisturizing Conditioner 1L Description: A nourishing conditioner formulated with hyaluronic acid. This hydrating conditioner deeply moisturizes hair, leaving it soft, silky, and hydrated. It helps to reduce frizz, improve manageability, and enhance shine. Benefits: Deeply conditions and moisturizes: Replenishes lost moisture and nutrients. Reduces frizz: Tames unruly hair and improves manageability. Enhances shine: Leaves hair looking healthy and radiant. Detangles and softens: Makes hair easier to comb and style. Gentle and nourishing: Suitable for all hair types, including dry and damaged hair.

Ingredients

"Ingredient: Aqua (Water), Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Chloride, Cocamide DEA, Glycerin, Sodium Hyaluronate, Parfum (Fragrance), Polyquaternium-7, Tetrasodium EDTA, Citric Acid, Sodium Benzoate, Potassium Sorbate, Phenoxyethanol, Ethylhexylglycerin., "", Ingredient: Aqua (Water), Cetearyl Alcohol, Cetrimonium Chloride, Glyceryl Stearate, Sodium Hyaluronate, Parfum (Fragrance), Ethylhexyl Palmitate, Citric Acid, DMDM Hydantoin, Phenoxyethanol, Ethylhexylglycerin., "

Sold by Eclat Cosmetic Ltd