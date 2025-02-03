Fluval Mini Foam Insert (2pcs)

The Fluval Mini ridged foam of this pad exploits the surface area for best bacterial colonisation.

The best pore size of the Fluval Mini Foam Pad effectively traps huge particles and fragments whilst allowing for a liberal water flow for continuing filtration.

Appropriate for freshwater, marine or reptile surroundings.

2 pieces