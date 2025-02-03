Catit PIXI Smart Mouse Camera

Enables you to easily check in on your cat, and even talk and listen to them when you’re away from home. This camera is the perfect way to interact with your cat when you're not there in person. You can watch live, record, and with two-way audio, you can speak to them! Both posable and mountable, making it easily adjusted to the space you have available. Key Features: Watch your cat live and see what they get up to. Record and capture those special moments that you may miss while you are not there. Selective motion detection. Automatic night vision. Full HD resolution (1080p). Includes USB-C cable and adaptor. MicroSD card compatible (not included). Compatible with Catit PIXI app (only supports 2.4 Ghz Wi-Fi)<. Works individually and can be connected with other Catit PIXI Smart devices. Dimensions: 7.1cm x 7.1cm x 9.7cm (LxWxH).

Sold by HugglePets (PGO Trade UK LTD)