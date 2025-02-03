Marketplace.
image 1 of Catit PIXI Smart Mouse Camera

Catit PIXI Smart Mouse Camera

No ratings yet

Write a review

£69.99

£69.99/each

Sold and sent by HugglePets

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

Catit PIXI Smart Mouse Camera
Enables you to easily check in on your cat, and even talk and listen to them when you’re away from home. This camera is the perfect way to interact with your cat when you're not there in person. You can watch live, record, and with two-way audio, you can speak to them! Both posable and mountable, making it easily adjusted to the space you have available. Key Features: Watch your cat live and see what they get up to. Record and capture those special moments that you may miss while you are not there. Selective motion detection. Automatic night vision. Full HD resolution (1080p). Includes USB-C cable and adaptor. MicroSD card compatible (not included). Compatible with Catit PIXI app (only supports 2.4 Ghz Wi-Fi)<. Works individually and can be connected with other Catit PIXI Smart devices. Dimensions: 7.1cm x 7.1cm x 9.7cm (LxWxH).
Watch your cat live & see what they get up toAutomatic night visionIncludes USB-C cable & adapter
Sold by HugglePets (PGO Trade UK LTD)

View all Cat Toys & Accessories

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here