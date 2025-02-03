Marketplace.
Catit Creamy Tuna Cat Treats 4 x 10g

Catit Creamy Cat Treats - 4 Pack - Tuna
Lickable cat treats your cat will love you for!Key Features:Fresh all-natural ingredients, with essential nutrientsHigh in protein, rich in amino acidsDelicious by itself or as dry food topping
All-natural ingredients with essential nutrientsHigh in protein - rich in amino acidsDelicious by itself or as dry food topping
Pack size: 40g

Ingredients

Tuna 26%, Dried Tapioca, Bonito (Fish) Powder, Tuna Oil

Allergy Information

Contains: See ingredients for full composition listingMay Contain: See ingredients for full composition listing
