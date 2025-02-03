Catit Treat Dispensing Ball Cat Toy - Blue

A toy and treat dispenser in one!

As the cat plays, chases and swats the ball treats are released for a yummy surprise.

Turn the lid fully closed, and it becomes a regular play ball.

Key Features:

Treat dispenser and toy in one!

Treats released during playtime

Treat compartment can be closed to turn into a ball only

Dimensions: 7.5cm x 7.5cm x 11cm (LxWxH).