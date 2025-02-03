Marketplace.
image 1 of Cheshunt Black Metal Rattan Headboard Bed Frame (King)

Cheshunt Black Metal Rattan Headboard Bed Frame (King)

No ratings yet

Write a review

£279.99

£279.99/each

Sold and sent by Furniture Online Global Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

Cheshunt Black Metal Rattan Headboard Bed Frame (King)
Sleep comfortably with the Cheshunt Black Metal Rattan Headboard Bed Frame. Featured in our SlumberWorx® collection, this bed frame is ideal for modern bedrooms. The simple, modern design lends itself to the solid sturdy bed frame, ensuring it lasts. Featuring Rattan headboard, giving the bed frame an exotic feel. The Rattan is durable, long lasting and suits every interior. The solid metal slatted base will easily outperform traditional, sprung wooden slatted bed frames. This bed frame’s curved headboard and simple design will blend in seamlessly with an array of bedroom styles, including traditional décor schemes.Dimensions:Double:- Headboard Height: 99.5cm- Footboard Height: 42cm- Height Under Bed: 27cm- Width: 141cm- Length: 196.5cm- Weight: 38.2kgKing:- Headboard Height: 99.5cm- Footboard Height: 42cm- Height Under Bed: 27cm- Width: 156cm- Length: 206.5cm- Weight: 40.2kg
Industrial design with rattan headboardSolid sturdy bed frame that's built to lastEasy to assemble
Sold by Furniture Online Global Ltd (Furniture Online Global Ltd.)

View all Bedroom Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here