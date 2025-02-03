Cheshunt Black Metal Rattan Headboard Bed Frame (Double)

Sleep comfortably with the Cheshunt Black Metal Rattan Headboard Bed Frame. Featured in our SlumberWorx® collection, this bed frame is ideal for modern bedrooms. The simple, modern design lends itself to the solid sturdy bed frame, ensuring it lasts. Featuring Rattan headboard, giving the bed frame an exotic feel. The Rattan is durable, long lasting and suits every interior. The solid metal slatted base will easily outperform traditional, sprung wooden slatted bed frames. This bed frame’s curved headboard and simple design will blend in seamlessly with an array of bedroom styles, including traditional décor schemes. Dimensions: Double: - Headboard Height: 99.5cm - Footboard Height: 42cm - Height Under Bed: 27cm - Width: 141cm - Length: 196.5cm - Weight: 38.2kg King: - Headboard Height: 99.5cm - Footboard Height: 42cm - Height Under Bed: 27cm - Width: 156cm - Length: 206.5cm - Weight: 40.2kg

Industrial design with rattan headboard Solid sturdy bed frame that's built to last Easy to assemble

