Letchworth Vintage Victorian Style Antique Brass Metal Bed Frame (King)

The classic Letchworth is a Victorian Style, shabby-chic metal bed frame, finished in Hand-brushed Antique Brass. With its swirling flower detailing, this bed has a romantic appeal, solid metal slats and a sturdy base for comfort. The beautifully curved headboard and footboard will create a statement in any bedroom. This bed frame is the perfect feature for any Victorian or Edwardian home. Available as a Small Double, Double or King Size. Small Double: - Footboard Height: 88cm - Headboard Height: 121cm - Height Under Bed: 28.5cm - Length: 203cm - Width: 131cm Double: - Footboard Height: 88cm - Headboard Height: 121cm - Height Under Bed: 28.5cm - Length: 203cm - Width: 148cm King: - Footboard Height: 88cm - Headboard Height: 121cm - Height Under Bed: 28.5cm - Length: 214cm - Width: 162cm

French Shabby Chic Victorian design Gorgeous antique hand brushed brass effect Sturdy Metal Bed Frame

