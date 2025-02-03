Marketplace.
image 1 of Eaton Wing Back Fireside Checkered Fabric Pushback Recliner Chair (Red)

Eaton Wing Back Fireside Checkered Fabric Pushback Recliner Chair (Red)

No ratings yet

Write a review

£279.99

£279.99/each

Sold and sent by Furniture Online Global Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

Eaton Wing Back Fireside Checkered Fabric Pushback Recliner Chair (Red)
Looking for a recliner that doesn’t look like a recliner? Introducing the Eaton - this very clever pushback chair is just the ticket. Remarkably, the reclining function is invisible to the eye. Sit down and push back to reach the reclined position - the footrest will rise at the same time. After a quick nap, gently kick back to sit right up. So simple and yet so stunning in its design – this has become our fastest selling chair of all time. A subtle nod to tweed, the Eaton classic stylish pattern would blend in perfectly with a boutique hotel, as well as your living room.Available in four standout colours, Red, Beige, Charcoal and Blue.Dimensions:- Height: 106cm- Width: 83cm- Depth: 82cm
Pushback ReclinerComfortable VelvetClassic Design
Sold by Furniture Online Global Ltd (Furniture Online Global Ltd.)

View all Living Room Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here