Eaton Wing Back Fireside Checkered Fabric Pushback Recliner Chair (Red)

Looking for a recliner that doesn’t look like a recliner? Introducing the Eaton - this very clever pushback chair is just the ticket. Remarkably, the reclining function is invisible to the eye. Sit down and push back to reach the reclined position - the footrest will rise at the same time. After a quick nap, gently kick back to sit right up. So simple and yet so stunning in its design – this has become our fastest selling chair of all time. A subtle nod to tweed, the Eaton classic stylish pattern would blend in perfectly with a boutique hotel, as well as your living room. Available in four standout colours, Red, Beige, Charcoal and Blue. Dimensions: - Height: 106cm - Width: 83cm - Depth: 82cm

Pushback Recliner Comfortable Velvet Classic Design

