Flexi Giant Neon Tape Dog Lead Large 8m 50kg

Tough lead for tough dogs: Flexi has a soft spot for big dogs - the full 16 m diameter allows your best friend to explore the delights of the countryside with all the freedom of movement he wants. Flexi GIANT is easy to use and the soft grip handle makes even the longest of walks seem short.

8 m tape lead for dogs up to max 50 kg - Comfortable length for both pet and owner Excellent visibility due to neon-coloured tape - Features a neon-coloured tape, providing enhanced visibility even from far away Solid soft grip - Designed for training sessions Convenient handling thanks to single-handed use of the brake button, permanent stop feature and ergonomic soft grip offer great freedom of movement for dogs thanks to the 8 m tape

Sold by Fetch