Flick Hero Football Solo Training Belt

The Hero! Skills Belt is the ideal kids football toy and has been specifically designed to help you improve your touch and shooting. The elasticated cord means your football always comes back to you, perfect for individual training. The belt attaches using velcro, meaning it can fit all sizes of children. Even better than that, your pack also includes a range of other fun superhero activities that are sure to keep you having fun for hours. Your Hero! Skills Belt pack comes with: 1 x Specially designed Hero! package 1 x Hero! waist trainer belt which fits any size 4 or 5 football 1 x Hero! training bib 1 x Hero! colouring in sheet 1 x Hero! sticker sheet 1 x Hero! score card so you can track your progress and play against friends *Designed for young players aged 3 - 7yrs old *Includes waist belt, elastic chord and football sleeve *One size fits all belt *Fits any size football *Helps develop motor & co-ordination skills *This product is packaged and delivered in a branded Football Flick box. *Every Football Flick purchase comes with a guaranteed 12 month warranty and professional customer support to assist with any questions. Rest assured that your purchase is safe and secure when you purchase with Football Flick.

Sold by Football Flick (IControl Sport Training Systems LTD)