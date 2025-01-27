Watermelon Eye Gel Pads

Not happy with a Marketplace item? You can request a return and refund online up to 30 days after the delivery date. You'll need to return the item to the Marketplace partner. Our returns policy

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

Refresh and revitalize your eyes with these refreshing watermelon-infused hydro eye pads. Packed with natural extracts, these pads help soothe tired, puffy eyes, reduce dark circles, and promote hydration. Experience the cooling sensation as the gel melts into your skin, leaving you with a refreshed and rejuvenated look. Perfect for busy lifestyles or after a long day, these eye pads are a must-have for anyone seeking a quick and effective eye care solution.

Refresh and revitalize your eyes with these refreshing watermelon-infused hydro eye pads. Packed with natural extracts, these pads help soothe tired, puffy eyes, reduce dark circles, and promote hydration. Experience the cooling sensation as the gel melts into your skin, leaving you with a refreshed and rejuvenated look. Perfect for busy lifestyles or after a long day, these eye pads are a must-have for anyone seeking a quick and effective eye care solution.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.