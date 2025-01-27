Marketplace.
Watermelon Eye Gel Pads

Watermelon Eye Gel Pads

£12.99

£12.99/each

Sold and sent by Eclat Cosmetic Ltd

Watermelon Eye Gel Pads
Refresh and revitalize your eyes with these refreshing watermelon-infused hydro eye pads. Packed with natural extracts, these pads help soothe tired, puffy eyes, reduce dark circles, and promote hydration. Experience the cooling sensation as the gel melts into your skin, leaving you with a refreshed and rejuvenated look. Perfect for busy lifestyles or after a long day, these eye pads are a must-have for anyone seeking a quick and effective eye care solution.

Ingredients

"Aqua, Glycerin, Propylene Glycol, Carrageenan, 1, 2-Hexanediol, Panthenol, Betaine, Glucose, Pentylene Glycol, Saccharomyces Cerevisiae Extract, Rhodiola Rosea Root Extract, Citrullus Lanatus (Watermelon) Fruit Extract, Tocopheryl Acetate, Retinyl Palmitate, Parfum, Potassium Chloride, Hydroxyacetophenone, Phenoxyethanol, Citric Acid, CI 16255, CI 16185."
