Barcelona Chest 3+2 Drawers in Jackson Hickory Oak

Upgrade your bedroom with the chic Barcelona Chest. Featuring a Jackson Hickory Oak effect finish, this chest boasts a practical 3+2 drawer layout, offering generous storage for your belongings. Each drawer is equipped with leather strap handles and smooth gliding runners for easy access. Blending style and utility, the Barcelona Chest is an ideal addition to any contemporary bedroom.

High quality laminated board (resistant to damage and scratches moisture and high temperature) Made from PEFC Certified sustainable wood Easy self assembly Made in Denmark Easy gliding drawer runners

Number of uses

1

Sold by Furniture To Go (Indoor Furniture Group Ltd)