Marketplace.
image 1 of Blackmoor 65169 Stainless Steel Tea Coffee and Sugar Containers

Blackmoor 65169 Stainless Steel Tea Coffee and Sugar Containers

No ratings yet

Write a review
This product's currently out of stock
Rest of shelf

Sold and sent by Benross Marketing Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

Blackmoor 65169 Stainless Steel Tea Coffee and Sugar Containers
STORAGE CANISTERS – This set of 3 tea, coffee, and sugar canisters is a practical and stylish kitchen essential, that will allow you to store ingredients ready for whenever you want to make a hot drink.ATTRACTIVE DESIGN – All 3 canisters are clearly labelled, keeping you organised and saving time when preparing your morning coffee or a night-time brew. Their stylish matt black, powder coated finish will complement any modern kitchen.DURABLE – The canisters are made from stainless steel meaning they are robust and lightweight yet durable to last you for a long time. Their silver, secure fit lids will lock in freshness after you’ve added teabags, coffee, or sugar. Each container measures at 9.5 cm x 14 cm.ORGANISE YOUR KITCHEN – Not only will these reusable and space-saving canisters look attractive on your counter tops, but they are also efficient when it comes to organising your kitchen or pantry. To clean your storage set, simply wipe clean with a damp cloth and a little soap if required, then towel dry.
Sold by Benross Marketing Ltd

View all Food Storage & Water Bottles

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here