Blackmoor Digital Kitchen Scales with Bowl

KITCHEN SCALES – These standard digital kitchen scales from Blackmoor Home are essential for all your cooking and baking needs. With a 5kg max capacity, you can weigh out all your food with ease.

INCLUDES CLEAR BOWL – Included with the scales is a clear bowl so you can see exactly what is being added while measuring out your ingredients. The bowl features a handy pouring spout, so you can easily transfer your ingredients as and when needed.

DIGITAL DISPLAY – The scales are built with a clear, easy to read digital display with two weight options - lb/oz and kg/g to ensure that you can weigh out your ingredients with accuracy every time. They also include a Tare button to reset the display to zero.

SLEEK DESIGN – The sleek design of the scales is attractive as well as functional, so it will look great in any kitchen. The black base is easy to keep clean, simply wipe down with a damp cloth. 4 x AA batteries are required (not included).